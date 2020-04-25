Saints take Tommy Stevens, a Taysom Hill clone

Getty Images

Drew Brees will be back for another year as the Saints’ starting quarterback, and Taysom Hill will back Brees up. But the Saints needed a third quarterback on the roster, and now they have one.

The Saints selected Tommy Stevens, a quarterback from Mississippi State, in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Interestingly, the player Stevens has most often been compared to is Hill: Stevens didn’t have a great college career, but he did have a versatile one, showing some talent as a passer and runner at Mississippi State and before that at Penn State. Stevens said recently that he thinks Hill’s success with the Saints could open some NFL doors for him.

“To see him succeed at the highest possible level, a very similar guy, similar body types, he’s able to make plays,” Stevens said of Hill. “And it’s really cool to see him do it, possibly open up the door for other guys that are like me and him.”

Now Stevens will get an up-close look at how Hill contributes in New Orleans. And the Saints may ask Stevens to take over Hill’s role in the future, if Hill ever replaces Brees as the starting quarterback.