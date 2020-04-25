Texans draft son of Chiefs offensive line coach

Getty Images

North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck was a top prospect in Day Three. But Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck didn’t push Andy Reid to draft his son.

“Just imagine Charlie being here, the stress that would put on his mom,” Andy Heck said, chuckling, via Mark Berman of FOX 26. “So I wasn’t pushing hard for that at all.”

No worries.

The Texans drafted Charlie Heck in the fourth round, so now, when the Chiefs play the Texans, mom will have to choose who to pull for.

“I’m really excited that he’s heading to Houston. It will be fun,” Andy Heck said, via Jeff Rosen of the Kansas City Star. “It sure feels like we play Houston every year and we’ve got some great battles between Houston and Kansas City going on, so it will be fun to compete against him.”

Charlie Heck ran a 5.16 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine and bench pressed 225 pounds 21 times. He started at right tackle as a sophomore and junior before moving to left tackle his senior season.

He allowed one sack and earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2019.

“One of the things that was going on in the background is, of course, I’m evaluating offensive line and guys for the Chiefs,” Andy Heck said. “I’m aware of Charlie, and I’m grading him, and as a dad, I’m like, ‘Man, we should pick this guy in the first round.’ But [I was] trying to be realistic about that.”

The Chiefs have drafted five players, including TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang in the third round.

The Seahawks made Andy the 15th overall pick in 1989, and he spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He is in his 17th season as an NFL assistant.

Charlie’s brother, Jon, is UNC’s assistant strength and conditioning coach and spent the 2017 season on the Panthers’ strength and conditioning staff. Jon Heck was a four-year offensive line starter for the Tar Heels.