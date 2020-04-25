Thaddeus Moss, Randy’s son, signs with Washington

Getty Images

Twenty-two years after Randy Moss became the 21st pick in the draft, his son went undrafted.

Thaddeus Moss, LSU tight end, wasn’t selected during the seven rounds of the 2020 draft. According to Adam Schefter, Randy’s colleague at ESPN, Thaddeus Moss has signed a free-agent deal with Washington.

Moss started his college career at N.C. State, before transferring to Louisiana State. He played in five games as a freshman at N.C. State in 2016, sat out 17 after the transfer, missed all of 2018 with a foot injury, and played 12 games in 2019. He had 47 catches for 540 yards and four touchdowns last season.

A foot injury requiring surgery kept Moss from working out at the Scouting Combine.