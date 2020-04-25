The Packers and Aaron Rodgers seem to be on a collision course for a divorce

In January, the Packers learned the hard way that a team with a great running game will beat a team with an all-time great quarterback in a single-elimination setting. So instead of using their first three picks to bolster the run defense or to give their all-time great quarterback more help in the passing game, Green Bay’s approach is, essentially, “If you can’t beat ’em, copy ’em.”

The commitment to bolstering the run game, evident in rounds two and three of the draft, has left Aaron Rodgers with no immediate assistance when it comes to either helping him do his job better or giving him a chance to do his job at all. When dealing with their brilliant, cerebral, and strategic Cal quarterback, the Packers surely are smart enough to know what they’re doing. But what they’re doing is, essentially, standing under a nest of hornets with a stick and repeatedly poking.

Tackle David Bakhtiari provided a warning as to what was coming after Thursday night’s selection of quarterback Jordan Love via the 30th overall pick and the fourth-round pick used to jump up a few spots.

“Let me tell y’all something right now: Look out!” Bakhtiari said during the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon live stream. “Aaron is about to be on fire.”

Bakhtiari explained that the anger would become motivation for Rodgers.

“He’s already great when he is just chill,” Bakhtiari said. “But when I’ve seen him when he gets riled up. . . . Woooo! Getting my hair raised up right now, thinking about this.”

That was before rounds two and three, when the Packers made a long-term investment not in passing the ball but running it. And with no fourth-round pick (thanks to the Love trade), the Packers are left with a fifth-rounder, three sixth-rounders, and two seventh-round selections. And, as a result, Rodgers may be even more upset after Friday night than he was after Thursday night.

Again, that’s possibly precisely what the Packers want. They knew how to get Brett Favre to retire in 2008 (i.e., ask him for a firm decision in February, when they knew he’d be inclined to walk away), and they know (or at least believe they know) how to get Rodgers to be the one to ask for a divorce.

So when will it all come to a head? Every team has a clear-cut starting quarterback and/or a rookie to groom for the job in 2020. But several teams certainly would consider tearing up their current plans if they could land Aaron Rodgers now. The Patriots, obviously. The Raiders, definitely. Washington, most likely. The Jets, Chargers, Dolphins, and Jaguars, possibly.

Other teams would be left to think about what may have been if they’d only known there was a chance to try to shake Rodgers free from the land of beef and cheese. The Colts surely would have preferred Rodgers to Philip Rivers. The 49ers, who considered signing Tom Brady and throwing Jimmy Garoppolo overboard, surely would have done more than consider Rodgers. The Buccaneers would have been better off with Rodgers over Brady. The Saints may have been a little more willing to nudge Drew Brees into a broadcast booth.

But a trade for Rodgers would not be easy to accomplish, from a cap standpoint. Trading Rodgers now would trigger a $45.9 million cap charge. However, waiting until after June 1 (which isn’t very far off, especially with no offseason program) would result in only $14.352 million hitting the cap in 2020. The remaining $31.548 million would land on the salary cap in 2021.

As the cap pushes past $200 million, that’s a lot of dead money to carry in 2021. If/when the cap shrinks next year due to the pandemic, that becomes an even bigger pill to swallow.

The more likely reality is that the Packers will try to hold it all together with Rodgers for another two seasons. Come 2022, the cap hit would be only $17.204 million. The bigger question is whether they’ll be able to keep Rodgers from agitating for a trade, privately or publicly, before the end of the 2021 season. If so, the Packers may learn that there are worse things than taking a major cap charge.

36 responses to “The Packers and Aaron Rodgers seem to be on a collision course for a divorce

  1. The teams winning super bowls have the best QB’s, and they’re winning because of those QB’s.

  4. Rogers isn’t going anywhere for 2 years at least. The cap won’t allow it no matter who wants it, the Pack. All else is just talk to sell ads.

  6. Gotta love media speculation. No one knows what the plan is. Maybe they just wanted to light a fire under Rodgers or maybe they’re just setting the stage to protect him over the last few years of his career. More running equals fewer hits to an aging QB. Can’t believe they didn’t take a fast wr in round 1, but the other picks make sense if you’re trying to transition to a safer offense for AR.

  7. The teams winning super bowls have the best QB’s, and they’re winning because of those QB’s.

    ============================================================================================
    The 2013 Seahawks, 2015 Broncos and 2018 Patriots would like a word with you

  8. Over-reaction article.
    He has always said,.. “I don’t care when they draft another QB,.. he’s gonna have to beat me out”. And I still believe it to be that way. I think what Bakhtiari said is true,… Aarons hair will be on fire,… and that’s a good thing. I think he could use a motivational push.

  9. The Packers didn’t use the first 3 rounds of the draft to re-tool the offense and then to carry on as business as usual with Aaron Rodgers. This is only act one of a two act play.

  11. Has anyone asked Rogers. No, they haven’t. Muck raking at its finest, but thats what the media does.

  12. Won’t be a problem if Aaron doesn’t make any comments about it. Favre didn’t make it easy for him. Nobody wants to lose their job. Play hard and keep it. That’s how competitive sports league work. Pouting just makes it worse.

  14. I am not sure what all the whinning about Rodgers offensive weapons is all about, DeVonte Adams is one of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL and their #2 Allen Lazard, while not all world was just as good as any Wide Receiver on the Eagles. Not to mention a beefed up running game helps eleviate the pressure on the passing game.

    Rodgers has turned into one of the biggest Diva’s in the NFL at this point in his career, my god Brady and Wentz had nobody to throw to . . . while Rodgers had Adams and co. and a WR of Adams caliber helps open everyone else up in the passing game. I am sick of hear about Rodgers not being happy, he ran one coach out of town and now it is reported that he is crying into his soup over the Packers putting in place bench strength behind a 36 year old QB, who will be turning 37 during the 2020 season. He will be 40 years old by the time his current contract expires . . . welcome to Brett Farve’s legacy and he was far better than Rodgers.

  16. aa1829 says:
    April 25, 2020 at 10:47 am
    Has anyone asked Rogers. No, they haven’t. Muck raking at its finest, but thats what the media does.
    ———
    i can’t wait until they do. popcorn ready…

  19. Deepest selection of WRs ever and you don’t take a WR? I’m no Rodgers fan but if he’s upset I totally understand it.

    Also, as a Titans fan, I find it kinda ironic that Lafleur is all of a sudden a fan of the running game after forgetting he had Henry until about week 12 of the 2018 season.

  22. If he’s so great why does he need so much help? Wouldn’t he make those around him better?

  23. The Packers drafted a talented but very raw project to replace 36 year-old Aaron Rodgers in a few years. Those conniving provocateurs! Actually, the only nefarious activity I see is a cheap shot being taken at Sam Darnold and Dwayne Haskins.

  24. Wait a second here. You mean to tell me that players might not be with one team their entire career? Madness. M

  25. More baseless speculation in a slower than usual offseason. He’s going nowhere anytime soon. Cap hit is too big and what kind of cap room will be needed to trade for him and give him a new deal which he will most certainly want.

  27. Rodgers is 36, why is so weird to people? Rodgers has been injured twice where their season was ruined because they had no competent back-up QB. Love will need at a season or two to be NFL ready and Rogers will then be 38 years old. Isn’t it better to have your next QB on the roster than having to find a way to pick a QB in the top 10 or 5 in a future draft? The Eagles just drafted Jalen Hurts when they have Carson Wentz, who just signed a contract extension last year. How is that any different?

  28. Rodgers brought this on himself. He tanked an entire season to get a coach fired, then wanted to be the OC when they hired a new coach and pouted when he didn’t get his way.

  29. ” The Patriots, obviously”

    This is nothing but a fantasy. Pats had less than 1.3 million in cap room a couple days ago. Takes around 5 million typically to sign a draft class.

    Yes they can either trade Thuney or get a long term deal in place that reduces the 14.25 million cap hit he’s currently at. Even if they jettison Hoyer there’s still nowhere near enough cap room for Rodgers.

    Not to mention i can’t see Rodgers accepting Bill’s style of coaching.

  30. I am sick of hear about Rodgers not being happy, he ran one coach out of town and now it is reported that he is crying into his soup over the Packers putting in place bench strength behind a 36 year old QB
    ——
    Literally nothing you wrote there is true.

  31. I’ve been waiting years under every situation imaginable over the past 12 seasons for Rodgers to get “fired up”. Truth is Rodgers is at his best when they are underdogs and there’s no more expectation of winning, or against clearly inferior teams. He doesn’t “rise to the occasion” like that in hi-pressure situations. He won’t flop against Jordan, but we’ll see the same Rodgers we would have anyways, nothing extra.

  32. The niners ran the ball down their throats in the playoffs so they draft a qb that won’t start and running backs. What exactly is the plan for the soft defense? Tell em to play harder?

  35. The “motivational push” angle is hilarious. The guy went 13-3 last year and got to the NFCC game with one NFL receiver in Adams. He doesn’t need motivation, he needs HELP.

  36. Too much is being made of the Packers draft moves.

    The fact of the matter is that the Packers have a anemic running game. Because of that, all of the pressure is on Rogers and the passing game. One-dimensional teams don’t tend to do well in the NFL.

    The Packers drafted to improve the running game. That can only help Rogers in the long run. They’ve been one-dimensional for too long. Opposing teams don’t even have to think about stopping the Packers running.

    And drafting a good QB is simply good planning. Rookies QBs that get to sit for a couple of years behind a great QB tend to do better than QBs that are drafted and thrown into the fire. Rogers, himself, had that advantage.

    Rogers may be pissed, but this might light a fire under him while giving the Pack an actual run-game.

