Titans add QB Cole McDonald in seventh round

The Titans added a possible backup to Ryan Tannehill in the seventh round of the draft.

Tennessee used the first of their three picks in the final round to select Cole McDonald. He joins Logan Woodside as the non-Tannehill quarterbacks on the roster.

McDonald was a two-year starter for Hawaii and finished third in the country with 4,135 passing yards and placed eighth with 33 touchdown passes. He also threw for 36 touchdowns in 2017 and ran for 742 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Marcus Mariota closed last season as Tannehill’s backup, but he signed with the Raiders as a free agent. Woodside spent last season on the practice squad and has never appeared in a regular season game, so Tennessee may still be in the market for a veteran to throw into the mix for the No. 2 job.