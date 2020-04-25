Trent Williams denies blocking potential trade to Vikings

There was talk of a trade sending Trent Williams to the Vikings in recent days, but the Vikings drafted tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second round on Friday night and a report indicated that Williams made it known that he would have resisted any deal that would have sent him to Minnesota.

On Saturday morning, Williams told ESPN that he didn’t block the deal.

“No, that’s not true,” Williams said.

John Keim of ESPN.com reported that other teams remain interested in Williams and named the 49ers as one of those clubs, although that would be contingent on Joe Staley retiring. 49ers General Manager John Lynch said recently that the team expects to have Staley back for the 2020 season.

Williams has wanted to be traded or released for some time, but a trade is complicated by the fact that he also wants a new contract so there are several boxes to check for that to happen. That may mean Williams’ first choice would be to be released and Washington has shown no sign that they’re willing to go that route at this point.

  1. You’re turning 32, Trent. I understand your gripe but sitting out 2 years means your career is over.

  2. The Redskins and Trent have a greed problem. If they would have took less compensation a long time ago from at least 5 teams, Trent would be on a new team. Greed will come back and bite ya.

  3. Simple, offer Washington 3 of your 13 picks today and get Williams. Williams is the LT, Samai/Elflein as LG, Bradbury C, Samai/Cleveland RG, O’ Neill RT. You then groom Cleveland to either get better and take the LT spot, or he becomes a very solid G and he stays put. In this deal you either have to include or release Reiff to gain cap space. It can be done, just depends now what really happened to nix the deal.

  5. If the Redskins don’t find a trade partner soon, they will end up releasing Williams sooner or later.

  6. If I’m the Redskins I let Williams spend the rest of his playable days twisting in the wind so he may serve as a cautionary tale for other diva players

  7. I can’t believe Trent. This is a guy who reportedly was upset because the Redskins met with Greg Olsen before him even though Washington’s coach knew Olsen longer and had more of a need for him. Trent needs to grow up, Rivera tried his best to please Trent and Trent acted like an entitled diva. Rivera doesn’t want to just give away Williams, so he’s right to hang onto him and get what he wants. My guess is he stays and rots the year away at home and then some poor team signs him to his contract he wants and he struggles

