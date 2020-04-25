Trent Williams denies blocking potential trade to Vikings

Getty Images

There was talk of a trade sending Trent Williams to the Vikings in recent days, but the Vikings drafted tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second round on Friday night and a report indicated that Williams made it known that he would have resisted any deal that would have sent him to Minnesota.

On Saturday morning, Williams told ESPN that he didn’t block the deal.

“No, that’s not true,” Williams said.

John Keim of ESPN.com reported that other teams remain interested in Williams and named the 49ers as one of those clubs, although that would be contingent on Joe Staley retiring. 49ers General Manager John Lynch said recently that the team expects to have Staley back for the 2020 season.

Williams has wanted to be traded or released for some time, but a trade is complicated by the fact that he also wants a new contract so there are several boxes to check for that to happen. That may mean Williams’ first choice would be to be released and Washington has shown no sign that they’re willing to go that route at this point.