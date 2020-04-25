Trent Williams “thankful” trade saga is over

Getty Images

Trent Williams may be speaking for all of us at the moment.

The new 49ers left tackle said in a text message to John Keim of ESPN that he was glad his trade from Washington is behind him.

“I’m thankful this [is] over,” Williams wrote. “I thank Dan [Snyder] and the organization for all they’ve done for me. Still a lot of love for the fans and that locker room. Now I’m focusing on being the best player I can possibly be for the San Francisco 49ers.”

The 49ers acquired the 31-year-old left tackle for a fifth-rounder and a 2021 third-rounder, and will plug him in for the the retiring Joe Staley.

Washington once turned down a first-rounder for Williams, but time didn’t drive up his value, and new coach Ron Rivera now gets to move on from a situation that haunted the previous coach and personnel side.