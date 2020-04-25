Trent Williams traded to 49ers

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 25, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT
Trent Williams‘ long, strange trip out of Washington finally has its destination: He’s going to San Francisco.

Washington and San Francisco have agreed to the terms of a trade that will send Williams to the 49ers for a fifth-round pick today and a third-round pick next year, according to multiple reports.

The move will reunite Williams with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was previously the offensive coordinator in Washington.

Williams was a very good left tackle the last time we saw him on the field, but that was in 2018. He missed the entire 2019 season in a dispute with Washington over its handling of a medical issue. Williams said he didn’t trust the team or its medical staff and would never play in Washington again.

If Williams, who turns 32 in July, can still play at a high level, he’s going to make a big difference to the reigning NFC champions. But that’s a big “if.” We’ll have to wait and see what kind of player Williams is after a long layoff.

  There….he's gone for a 5th and 3rd. Good value for Trent and the Redskins get rid of a baby who thinks Rivera meeting with Olsen is first is so bad. The 49ers get a good player who'll likely replace Joe, if he's in football shape. So good deal both ways.

  Seems like a good trade for the 49ers to help them get back to the Super Bowl, but I wonder how much they'll have to pay him.

  The Browns got a 3rd round pick next year from the Saints just to drop down 10-15 picks in the 3rd round yesterday……LOL……what a huge "haul" for the Redskins……that magic 5th rounder……I can't stop laughing……

  Considering he is old, expensive, and has taken how long off why would you do that?

    Yep I would expect a serviceable tackle at the most.

  12. Big Ant TV says:

    April 25, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    I’m guessing Joe Staley is retiring ? There legendary LT or Trent is playing RT
    ————–
    I'm wondering the same thing about Staley but I think they would actually flip Staley to RT instead of Williams

  Don't get me wrong, I'd love to have him for a year, but after that year, you're back at square 1. No way the 49ers can afford him beyond 2020

  15. Immediate cap hell, but a good solution for just this year as a rental, so since it’s 1 year, it’s not long term damage. I just wonder who they’ll cut as a good player to accommodate this move.

    The best move Lynch made was fleecing the fleecing the Colts for #13 and then drafting Kinlaw. I am befuddled why Indy didn’t just do that. LOL

    These GMs get huge egos and just love themselves.

    Anyone see Jerrah and Elway, or Gruden in their draft rooms? Embarrassing. They’re like gushing and have never seen the prospect play alongside NFL players before. No one really knows how a pick will be.

  16. MortimerInMiami

    If you call the reality that next year they get a comp 4th round, at best (*end of 4th round btw* essentially a early 5th which they got, just now) and a 3rd next year, getting “fleeced”…. I’ll take the fleeced side all day long.

    They had 0 leverage and came out with more value than what the vikings reportedly were said to have offered.

    You got a player, with 1 year left, who hasn’t played a full season, has been a malcontent, and will likely require top end money, either now, or at the end of the season.

    “Let’s get fleeced” , I say, confidently

  Trent Williams is. Pos. Blamed medical staff till they cleared them, then it was something else. Money grubbing. See ya Trent!!

  Good riddance. Great when he played but that wasn't much the last few years. Couple that with the attitude and both teams are better off. Glad he's ok but a millionaire athlete who can't be bothered getting additional consultation on a health issue and then blames the team ain't worth having around.

  20. Rick Spielman is a Magician says:
    April 25, 2020 at 12:17 pm
    Seems like a good trade for the 49ers to help them get back to the Super Bowl, but I wonder how much they’ll have to pay him.

    17 1 Rate This

    —————–

    It’s 12.5 this year, which is good value for a legit starting All Pro level Tackle. If he’s looking for a fresh deal after missing time, it shouldn’t come from SF, IMO, especially at age 32.

    As long as Williams is cool with that, which I am assuming Lynch did his homework on that, it’s a solid move for SF, barring who they cut that helped them reach the SB last year, because the’re 6 mil over the cap right now with this move and rookies to sign at around 7mil total.

  21. iliketurtles says:
    April 25, 2020 at 12:16 pm
    Way too much to give up for a player you cannot afford beyond beyond 2020.

    20 14 Rate This

    —————-
    True, unless they get back and win the SB this year, which admittedly, the losing team in the SB the year before, usually struggles and sometimes doesn’t even make the playoffs the next year, due to the cap hells that can surface after spending a bunch leading into it aka too much turnover.

    At this point, we don’t know how many guys they need to cut who they have been counting on leading up to their push to the SB the last 2 years.

    Skins did well getting 2 picks, though, yeah.

