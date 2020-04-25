Trent Williams traded to 49ers

Getty Images

Trent Williams‘ long, strange trip out of Washington finally has its destination: He’s going to San Francisco.

Washington and San Francisco have agreed to the terms of a trade that will send Williams to the 49ers for a fifth-round pick today and a third-round pick next year, according to multiple reports.

The move will reunite Williams with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was previously the offensive coordinator in Washington.

Williams was a very good left tackle the last time we saw him on the field, but that was in 2018. He missed the entire 2019 season in a dispute with Washington over its handling of a medical issue. Williams said he didn’t trust the team or its medical staff and would never play in Washington again.

If Williams, who turns 32 in July, can still play at a high level, he’s going to make a big difference to the reigning NFC champions. But that’s a big “if.” We’ll have to wait and see what kind of player Williams is after a long layoff.