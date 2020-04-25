Trent Williams won’t seek a raise, unless he will

Getty Images

Washington finally has traded Trent Williams. And there’s an interesting P.S. to the transaction.

Here’s what Adam Schefter of ESPN said on the air regarding the trade: “Trent Williams’ holdout will end. He will play in San Francisco this year under his current contract.”

That’s more stunning than the trade itself. Williams reportedly had wanted a new deal that will pay him $18 to $20 million per year. Some have suggested that, in the wake of Laremy Tunsil‘s new deal, Williams now wants $22 million annually, too.

Schefter has since contradicted himself on Twitter, sort of. He now says that the two sides are “expected to restructure” the final year of Williams’ current deal.

It’s unclear how a $12.5 million salary in the last year of the Williams contract would be “restructured.” The only thing that would make sense at this point is an extension, one that gives Williams more money. Perhaps a lot more money. Or perhaps not.

Perhaps the truth is that Williams wanted to go to only one team, the 49ers, and that the only way to block trades elsewhere was to take the position that he wanted a gigantic raise that he actually doesn’t want.

Whatever the facts ultimately may be, the situation currently is confusing. And clarity won’t come until his contract us restructured or extended or whatever.