Vikings have 13 picks today, Saints have none

Getty Images

As Friday night was slipping into Saturday morning, the Saints decided they had to have Dayton tight end Adam Trautman, so they sent a package of four picks to the Vikings for the 105th overall choice.

That move wrapped up the Saints draft class for the weekend, and gave the Vikings the chance at a gargantuan one.

That deal cleared out the remaining picks for the Saints, leaving them with three players selected this weekend (Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round and Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Trautman in the third) if they don’t make another deal.

It also gave the Vikings a whopping 17 total picks, including 13 today. The Vikings have three picks each in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, and four in the seventh.

If you’re scoring at home, that means the Vikings will pick 117th, 130th, 132nd, 168th, 169th, 176th, 203rd, 206th, 208th, 220th, 244th, 250th, and 254th.

General Manager Rick Spielman admitted the possibility of trading up when today’s festivities begin.

“It’d be hard for us to trade back, to be honest,” Spielman said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

If they keep all 13 of those picks, it will at least ease the burden of entering a frenzied market for undrafted rookies, since socially distanced personnel departments will be in a bit of a scramble afterward.

“Having this amount of picks alleviates some of that stress in college free agency, just because of the situation we’re dealing with right now,” Spielman said. “A lot of those guys that we like, if they did get to free agency you’d have to be battling with [other teams].”

The Saints probably won’t be as panicked about it. After all, they have all day to get ready for it.