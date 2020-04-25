Vikings have 13 picks today, Saints have none

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 25, 2020, 8:32 AM EDT
Getty Images

As Friday night was slipping into Saturday morning, the Saints decided they had to have Dayton tight end Adam Trautman, so they sent a package of four picks to the Vikings for the 105th overall choice.

That move wrapped up the Saints draft class for the weekend, and gave the Vikings the chance at a gargantuan one.

That deal cleared out the remaining picks for the Saints, leaving them with three players selected this weekend (Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round and Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Trautman in the third) if they don’t make another deal.

It also gave the Vikings a whopping 17 total picks, including 13 today. The Vikings have three picks each in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, and four in the seventh.

If you’re scoring at home, that means the Vikings will pick 117th, 130th, 132nd, 168th, 169th, 176th, 203rd, 206th, 208th, 220th, 244th, 250th, and 254th.

General Manager Rick Spielman admitted the possibility of trading up when today’s festivities begin.

It’d be hard for us to trade back, to be honest,” Spielman said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

If they keep all 13 of those picks, it will at least ease the burden of entering a frenzied market for undrafted rookies, since socially distanced personnel departments will be in a bit of a scramble afterward.

“Having this amount of picks alleviates some of that stress in college free agency, just because of the situation we’re dealing with right now,” Spielman said. “A lot of those guys that we like, if they did get to free agency you’d have to be battling with [other teams].”

The Saints probably won’t be as panicked about it. After all, they have all day to get ready for it.

9 responses to “Vikings have 13 picks today, Saints have none

  1. Both teams did well. The Saints got 3 studs. Braun was the steal of the draft, so far. The Vikings are in position to get a bunch of solid players, if the choose correctly. Good players always slip to the last round. The Vikings already got a couple really good players.

  3. Rick Spielman is a magician…

    He gets the guy(s) he wanted and gets more draft picks – genius…

  4. Not a lot of value in these Day 3 picks, Saints made the right move. The Pats really nailed it by drafting a ton during rounds 2-3, which are my favorite rounds for team building contributors. The late round Minnesota picks are for special teams and practice squad.

    Yea I’m trying to remember that 5th round ‘practice squad’ guy they picked up a couple of years ago and then turned him into a first round pick. It would be a Minneapolis Miracle if I could just remember his name.

    Was it Rodney Adams? Danny Isadora? Tyler Conklin? Daniel Carlson? Kentrell Brothers? Mycole Pruitt? Moewitz Boeringer? David Yankey? Jeff Locke? Robert Blanton? Brandon Burton? Chase Degrere?

    That’s every 5th round pick the Vikings have made from 2010-2018. The only starter they’ve drafted in the fifth round in nearly a decade is Diggs (and they drafted Mycole Pruitt before him in the 5th round that year). Don’t be fooled by one huge anomaly.

