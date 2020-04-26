Belichick shrugs off Patriots passing on QBs

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2020, 4:24 AM EDT
The Patriots selected 10 players in the 2020 NFL draft, and despite the departure of Tom Brady, a quarterback was not one of them. Bill Belichick says that’s just the way the team’s draft board fell.

“If we feel like we find the right situation, we’ll certainly draft them. We’ve drafted them in multiple years, multiple points in the draft,” he said, via ESPN. “Didn’t work out the last three days. That wasn’t by design. We just tried to do the best we could with what we had this weekend.”

The Patriots have just two quarterbacks on their roster, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, but Belichick isn’t ready to proclaim Stidham the quarterback of the future.

“Jarrett had a good year last year. He improved a lot. We’ll see where that takes him,” Belichick said.

Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith is expected to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. Whether the Patriots add another quarterback or go into the season with Stidham, Hoyer and Smith remains to be seen.

4 responses to “Belichick shrugs off Patriots passing on QBs

  2. They just drafted a 4th rounder in Stidham last year and they liked how he looked and will have a year in the system. If a QB had been “their guy” in the draft they would have used a first or second on them. But its unrealistic that any rookie QB thats a round or two earlier than Stidham would come in and be an immediate upgrade. have a major impact, be talented, and fit into the Patriots system. Even if Stidham isnt the long term answer its better to roll with him for now and surround him with young talent to make his life easier and see if he can be a game manager with how good the defense has been. If it doesnt work out then they can just draft one next year.

  3. Patriots have a high level of confidence in Stidham. He did look good in last years preseason. As Bill frequently says…”we’ll see how it goes”. I don’t think Smith is anything more than a practice squad candidate and scout team QB that can mimic the mobile QB’s they will face.
    I don’t think Bill will seriously entertain signing any of the big names (Newton, Winston,Dalton) until everyone knows what to expect for the season with this pandemic. And they would need to take a severe pay cut given the Pats salary cap situation. All 3 are multi-millionaires, and probably wouldn’t consider a grossly below market offer.

