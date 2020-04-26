Belichick shrugs off Patriots passing on QBs

Getty Images

The Patriots selected 10 players in the 2020 NFL draft, and despite the departure of Tom Brady, a quarterback was not one of them. Bill Belichick says that’s just the way the team’s draft board fell.

“If we feel like we find the right situation, we’ll certainly draft them. We’ve drafted them in multiple years, multiple points in the draft,” he said, via ESPN. “Didn’t work out the last three days. That wasn’t by design. We just tried to do the best we could with what we had this weekend.”

The Patriots have just two quarterbacks on their roster, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, but Belichick isn’t ready to proclaim Stidham the quarterback of the future.

“Jarrett had a good year last year. He improved a lot. We’ll see where that takes him,” Belichick said.

Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith is expected to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. Whether the Patriots add another quarterback or go into the season with Stidham, Hoyer and Smith remains to be seen.