Ben Roethlisberger “excited” about addition of receiver Chase Claypool

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger definitely was not excited when the team used a third-round draft pick on quarterback Mason Rudolph in 2018, one draft after using a fourth-round draft pick on quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

This year, Roethlisberger definitely is excited that the team used a second-round pick on receiver Chase Claypool.

“I honestly don’t know much about Chase other than his numbers and size, but [I’m] excited,” Roethlisberger told Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com via email. “I heard he’s a good, hard-working guy and a great teammate. I’m sure he’s excited to get to come share a [wide receivers meeting] room and learn from a great player like JuJu [Smith-Schuster].”

The Steelers under G.M. Kevin Colbert have done a great job of finding receivers in the draft, often in the later rounds. In recent years, they spent a third-rounder on Diontae Johnson in 2019, a second-rounder on James Washington in 2018, and a second-rounder on Smith-Schuster in 2017. Without 2010 sixth-rounder Antonio Brown in 2019, however, the Steelers didn’t do much at the position.

It didn’t help that Roethlisberger was lost for the season in Week Two. If he’s healthy this year, the receiver necessarily will be better because they guy throwing them the ball will be dramatically better, all due respect to the guys who were throwing them the ball last year.