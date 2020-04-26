Bengals re-sign Brandon Wilson

Getty Images

The Bengals announced Sunday that they re-signed safety Brandon Wilson to a one-year contract.

Wilson signed the restricted free agent tender the Bengals extended to him on March 16.

Wilson entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Bengals in 2017. He has played 36 career games with two starts.

He led the NFL with 31.3-yard kickoff return average on 20 returns last season. That included a 92-yard touchdown against Baltimore. He also made 18 tackles and two pass breakups on defense and six tackles on special teams in 2019.