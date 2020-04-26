Broncos add seven undrafted rookies

Getty Images

After choosing 10 players in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Broncos added seven more Sunday who went undrafted.

The team announced that the players had agreed to terms.

That group includes Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy, Texas Tech safety Douglas Coleman III, Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal, Wake Forest wide receiver Kendall Hinton, Tartleton State wide receiver Zimari Manning, Central Arkansas tackle Hunter Watts, and Wake Forest defensive back Essang Bassey.

Neal spent his first four years at Ball State before transferring to Vanderbilt for his senior year.