Eagles sign Arizona QB Khalil Tate, list him as a wide receiver

The Eagles have added a second athletic college quarterback, but they’re giving him a different pro position.

Philadelphia, which drafted former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round, announced today that it has signed former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate as an undrafted free agent.

Tate, however, was listed as a wide receiver in the Eagles’ announcement.

It’s not a big surprise that the Eagles view Tate as a receiver. He wasn’t a great passer in college, but he did finish with 2,285 rushing yards.

The Eagles also have former college quarterback Greg Ward playing wide receiver on their roster. They like seeking out quarterbacks with athletic talent, and then putting them wherever they can help on the field.