Ledarius Mack joins his brother Khalil with the Bears

Getty Images

Ledarius Mack played college football at the same school as his older brother and he’ll get a shot at playing with the same NFL team as well.

Mack did not get drafted over the last three days, but the Bears moved quickly to add him to the roster as an undrafted free agent. He’ll join Khalil Mack and the team’s other edge rushers after signing with the team.

“With Khalil’s brother, that’s definitely something that we’re looking forward to,” Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s something that worked out for us. It will be unique having two brothers on the same team.”

Mack had seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his final season at Buffalo, so it’s likely he would have heard interest from other teams as the draft wound down but none could offer the chance to make it a family affair.