Matt LaFleur believes Aaron Rodgers will be a “great mentor”

Getty Images

The Packers’ decision to trade up and select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the draft raised some questions about how long Aaron Rodgers will be in Green Bay, but head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t putting any timeline in place at this point.

In his first public comments since Love’s selection, LaFleur said Saturday that he anticipates Rodgers will be the team’s starter for “a really long time.” That fits with Rodgers’ feeling that he’s not going to have a problem beating out another quarterback, but the choice didn’t mesh with the quarterback’s desire to see the team add players who can “come in and help us right away.”

While Love doesn’t fit that profile, LaFleur said he doesn’t think it will get in the way of Rodgers setting the right example for his new teammate.

“I can’t say enough about his leadership, his value, his importance to this football team,” LaFleur said, via ESPN.com. “He is the one that leads us out there. I know he’s going to be a great mentor and I’m excited to get back to work with all these guys.”

Left tackle David Bakhtiari thinks the choice will provide a motivational boost to his longtime teammate and we’ll have to see if that boost will come alongside an effort to make sure that his possible heir is learning as much as possible as an apprentice.