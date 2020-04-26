Mike Mayock: Gabe Jackson is our starting right guard

Getty Images

A report in March indicated that the Raiders had spoken to other teams about trading right guard Gabe Jackson and they were reportedly still talking about as the draft was getting underway, but they never made a deal to send him to another team.

General Manager Mike Mayock didn’t make it sound like that’s going to change at any point soon. While the Raiders signed Eric Kush, re-signed Jordan Devey and drafted second-team All-American John Simpson in the fifth round, Mayock said the team still views Jackson as a key part of the offensive line.

“He’s our starting right guard,” Mayock said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We signed Kush and Devey, and those guys play all three internal positions. They’re inside guys. I think Gabe Jackson is our starting right guard. That’s exactly what it says.”

Jackson has a non-guaranteed salary of $9.35 million for the 2020 season and is signed through 2020.