Panthers say all-defense draft “just fell that way”

Getty Images

The Panthers made some history over the last few days by using all seven of their picks on defensive players.

It’s the first time in the common draft era that a team has done that and head coach Matt Rhule joked about asking offensive coordinator Joe Brady if the team was “even paying you guys for today” once the draft came to an end. General Manager Marty Hurney said in the days leading up to the draft that the team was likely to focus on defense, but insisted that the end result was the product of how the board fell.

“We really didn’t come in with that plan,” Hurney said, via the team’s website. “But we basically did stick to the board and the groupings and it just happened it was all seven (on) defense. I mean, we knew coming in that we wanted to help our defense — we knew that. But we didn’t come in planning that all seven picks were going to be defense. It just fell that way.”

It’s been an offseason of major turnover for the Panthers and there will likely be more to come as Rhule shapes the team he wants to coach in the years to come.