Patriots sign QB Brian Lewerke

Getty Images

The Patriots didn’t draft a quarterback this week and head coach Bill Belichick said in a post-draft conference call that the team would be signing an undrafted rookie to go with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Brian Lewerke has agreed to a contract with New England.

Lewerke was a three-year starter at Michigan State and closed out his college career by completing 260-of-436 passes for 3,079 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His best year came in 2017 when he had 20 touchdown passes while also running for 559 yards and five scores.

When Belichick was asked about not drafting a quarterback, he was also asked about reports that the team had signed former Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith. Belichick said the Patriots had spoken to Smith, but “wouldn’t confirm anybody until we actually have a signed contract.”