Rams announce 20 undrafted free agent signings

The Rams drafted nine players over the seven rounds of this year’s draft and they announced the signing of 20 more rookie free agents on Sunday.

Included in the group are a pair of quarterbacks. Before the additions of Josh Love and Bryce Perkins, the Rams only had John Wolford on the depth chart behind Jared Goff.

Love comes to the Rams from San Jose State and he appeared in 12 games for the Spartans last year. He completed 293-of-481 passes for 3,923 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Perkins transferred from Arizona State to Virginia and started for the Cavaliers the last two seasons. He threw for 6,210 yards and 47 touchdowns while running for 1,692 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The other undrafted free agents joining the Rams are UT-San Antonio defensive lineman Eric Banks, Arizona State offensive lineman Cohl Cabral, Maine wide receiver Earnest Edwards, Kansas State running back James Gilbert, Brown defensive lineman Mike Hoecht, Fresno State defensive back JuJu Hughes, Syracuse wide receiver Trishton Jackson, SMU running back Xavier Jones, Cal Poly wide receiver JJ Koski, BYU cornerback Dayan Lake, Georgia cornerback Tyrique McGhee, James Madison wide receiver Brandon Polk, South Florida linebacker Greg Reaves, Minnesota defensive line Sam Renner, South Dakota State linebacker Christian Rozeboom, Florida State cornerback Levonta Taylor, Weber State defensive lineman Jonah Williams and Washington State wide receiver Easop Winston.