Report: Eagles, Marquise Goodwin agree to restructure

Receiver Marquise Goodwin agreed to restructure his contract after a trade to Philadelphia, Mike Kaye of nj.com reports.

Goodwin, 29, will sign a one-year, $1.35 million deal. He has a chance to earn $1 million in incentives.

Goodwin was scheduled to make $3.95 million in base salary in 2020 on a deal with the 49ers that ran through 2021.

He played nine games last season, making 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. Goodwin finished the year on injured reserve.

Goodwin appeared in 36 games with the 49ers the past three seasons, catching 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns.