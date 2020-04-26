Report: Patriots cut Keionta Davis

Getty Images

The Patriots have cut defensive lineman Keionta Davis, Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports.

Davis, 26, signed his exclusive rights tender in March.

He spent last season on injured reserve.

Davis originally signed with the Patriots in 2017 out of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He spent his first season on the non-football injury list after medical exams at the Combine revealed a bulging disc in his neck.

He appeared in six games with three starts in 2018 and made six tackles in 183 defensive snaps.

In college, he made 132 tackles, 31 sacks, 19 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 50 career games. He was a two-time All-American.