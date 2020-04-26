Report: Seahawks releasing center Justin Britt also

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 26, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
The Seahawks spent the offseason adding to their offensive line, and it’s obviously time to subtract.

According to Aaron Fentress of TheAthletic.com, the Seahawks plan to release center Justin Britt.

Along with cutting veteran guard D.J. Fluker, that’s some considerable cap room cleared at a time when they continue to consider bringing back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Britt, 28, missed half of last season after suffering a torn ACL in late October.

The Seahawks were busy adding linemen in free agency, bringing in center/guard B.J. Finney, tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi, taking a flier on former first-round guard Chance Warmack, and then drafting guard Damien Lewis in the third round.

  1. Gee, isn’t that interesting. After drafting/signing a bunch of interior OL’s the Seahawks cut two guys who’s cap savings add up to enough to sign Clowney or Everson Griffin…

    Interesting…

  2. I hope they are able to resign Britt at a lower cost. I doubt it though. Fluker is not reliable health-wise, and I like the move.

  4. Over $12.2M in Cap Savings. With the reported numbers of UDFAs yesterday they had 92 players, so that puts them at 90, by my count. Cap space is about $23M now, so I suspect a few more moves might be in the making.

    I wish we could keep Britt, but coming off his serious injury & being on his last year & having huge Cap Hit…..we all thought this was going to happen. I wish him well and thank him for all he did for the team.

    Fluker was slowly progressing and I was hoping he would stick & improve more. It isn’t unexpected and he will be on a roster somewhere this season. I thank him and wish him the best.

