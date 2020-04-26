Saints, Taysom Hill agree to two-year, $21 million contract

Getty Images

Taysom Hill is committing to the Saints for two more years.

Hill, who had been tendered as a restricted free agent for this year, has agreed to a two-year deal to keep him in New Orleans through 2021.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, it’s a two-year, $21 million deal with $16 million guaranteed.

That gives Hill a significant bump from the $4.6 million he would have made this year if he had only signed his tender offer, but it also pays him a lot less than starting quarterbacks make on the open market, and Hill has consistently maintained that he expects to be a starting quarterback some day — and Saints coach Sean Payton has said Hill has that kind of talent.

Although the Saints are reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Jameis Winston, nothing has been announced on that front. If Winston were to sign with the Saints, he would likely take over the backup role Teddy Bridgewater played behind Drew Brees last year, while Hill would continue to play a variety of positions.