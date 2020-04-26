Steelers sign 10 undrafted rookies, cut three players

Getty Images

The Steelers announced their undrafted rookie signings on Sunday along with three departures that leaves their roster at the maximum 90 players.

The group of undrafted free agents includes three linebackers. John Houston had 271 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks at USC, Leo Lewis posted 14.5 tackles for loss over four years at Mississippi State and James Lockhart had seven sacks at Baylor after transferring from Texas A&M.

Ole Miss defensive end Josiah Coatney, Kentucky defensive end Calvin Taylor, Miami cornerback Trajan Brandy, Florida Atlantic cornerback James Pierre, Auburn fullback Spencer Nigh, Tulane offensive lineman Christian Montano and South Alabama punter Corliss Waitman.

The Steelers released running back Darrin Hall, wide receiver Jamal Custis, and safety Tray Matthews in corresponding moves.