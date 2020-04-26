TV viewership of Day Three of draft increases by 32 percent

Getty Images

Even the most boring day of the draft will perform well when people have nothing else to do.

Via multiple reports, the NFL says that the ratings for the third day of the draft increased by 32 percent. That’s an impressive performance for a session that usually attracts only the most hardcore fans, especially as round five gives way to round six and it’s enough already and you just want to get some sleep.

In all, the 2020 draft averaged 8.4 million viewers for the three days, with ratings up 37 percent on Thursday and 40 percent on Friday.

Barring another pandemic, the continuation of the current one, or a draft featuring at least seven or eight Johnny Manziels, the league will never again see that kind of TV performance for a draft.