TV viewership of Day Three of draft increases by 32 percent

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

Even the most boring day of the draft will perform well when people have nothing else to do.

Via multiple reports, the NFL says that the ratings for the third day of the draft increased by 32 percent. That’s an impressive performance for a session that usually attracts only the most hardcore fans, especially as round five gives way to round six and it’s enough already and you just want to get some sleep.

In all, the 2020 draft averaged 8.4 million viewers for the three days, with ratings up 37 percent on Thursday and 40 percent on Friday.

Barring another pandemic, the continuation of the current one, or a draft featuring at least seven or eight Johnny Manziels, the league will never again see that kind of TV performance for a draft.

13 responses to “TV viewership of Day Three of draft increases by 32 percent

  1. Watching the seventh round is better than watching you and Simms everyday. Way to swing and miss on ripping Gettleman by the way.

  2. That wasn’t draft coverage though, it was a Corona convention. ESPN is no longer a sports network-

  3. Of course, America like the rest of the globe is in desperate need of a life at this point!

    How many times can we re-watch the same Super Bowl highlights?

  5. “That wasn’t draft coverage though, it was a Corona convention. ESPN is no longer a sports network-”
    ________

    You deplorables don’t care anything about human life.

  6. “Watching the seventh round is better than watching you and Simms everyday. Way to swing and miss on ripping Gettleman by the way.”
    ___________

    If Florio and Simms bother you so much why are you watching them every day?

  7. E’en for this draft, I still couldn’t bring myself to watch Day 3 of the draft. It’s HORRIBLE.

  9. Ok hears an idea no charge; let’s have a show like this for the Monday after the season where all the losing coaches get canned. Isn’t that called “Bloody Monday”? Anyways, have a live camera in the coaches on ice homes with them sitting there on the couch with their families waiting for that call like reverse draft picks. That’s gold programming right there! Let’s do this.

  10. I always look forward to watching every minute of the draft, but this year was by far the worst. I know it had to be done virtually, but all of the coverage of the virus was out of hand. The intro was way too long and why was there artists singing from home? Can we just stick to football. In addition, Trey Wingo was pathetic and there wasn’t enough of Mel Kiper Jr.

  11. If Florio and Simms bother you so much why are you watching them every day?
    – – – – – – – – –
    Cardinalsfan20: I don’t, gave up on them over a years ago. I just assumed they’re a continued disaster.

  12. Lots of fans are interested in the upcoming season. The problem is, that it’s probably not happening…

