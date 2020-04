Getty Images

The 49ers announced Monday that they have waived safety Jacob Thieneman.

Thieneman originally joined the 49ers on Dec. 12, signing with the team’s practice squad. He later re-signed with the 49ers on Feb. 5.

Thieneman, 24, attended Purdue, where he appeared in 34 games.

He made 170 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, seven sacks, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.