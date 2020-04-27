Adam Gase wants Sam Darnold to grab ahold of the offense this offseason

Getty Images

Any offseason work being done by NFL teams right now is going on remotely and much has been made of the difficulties that presents for everyone involved as they try to prepare for playing games at some point this year.

Jets head coach Adam Gase does not think that any of those difficulties should hinder quarterback Sam Darnold‘s development as they head into their second season together. Gase said he’s “not worried” about the 2018 first-round pick being able to “grab ahold of this offense and really learn from studying the film” in the coming weeks.

“Sam’s trying to do the right thing as far as making sure that he knows this offense cold and he knows all the little details that he needs to do, day in and day out, and we just have to help get all these guys who are new caught up to speed as fast as possible,” Gase said, via Newsday. “I mean, he’s really kind of an extension of the coaching staff in that aspect, because he has more experience in this offense than most of the guys that are here, and he’s going to have to do a good job of just making sure that he’s on point.”

Gase demurred when asked if Darnold is ready to take a big step forward, but feels “like things are kind of moving in the right direction” for the quarterback despite the unusual circumstances in place this offseason.