Allen Lazard, Chandon Sullivan sign tenders to return to Packers

Getty Images

Receiver Allen Lazard signed his exclusive rights tender to return to the Packers, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

Lazard entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and the Packers signed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad late that year.

He appeared in one game in 2018 and every game last season.

Lazard had 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns in the 2019 regular season. He added three catches for 36 yards in the postseason.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan also signed his exclusive rights tender.

Sullivan played all 16 games for the Packers last season and made 30 tackles, an interception and six pass breakups.

Sullivan, 23, signed with the Packers last May after the Eagles cut him. He played five games for the Eagles in 2018 with one start.