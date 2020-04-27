Bills sign linebacker Mike Bell

Getty Images

The Bills announced the addition of linebacker Mike Bell to their roster Monday.

Bell was a 2019 draft eligible player from Fresno State who had a tryout with the Bills following last year’s draft.

He played primarily in the secondary at Fresno State, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors in 2018 at free safety with 86 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

During his collegiate career Bell totaled 199 tackles, nine for loss, four interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

He will convert to linebacker for Buffalo.