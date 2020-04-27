Cardinals agree to terms with 21 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Cardinals had 18 empty roster spots at the end of the draft and they moved to fill them with undrafted players on Monday.

They’ve actually agreed to terms with 21 players, which means they’ll have to free up three roster spots once the players have officially signed contracts with the team.

The group includes former Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward, who ranked 19th in the country with 11 touchdown catches last year. Ward caught 20 touchdowns over his two seasons at the school.

Arizona also signed former Air Force cornerback Zane Lewis, who returned both of his collegiate interceptions 99 yards for touchdowns.

The remainder of the group is Portland State running back Sirgeo Hoffman, Central Michigan running back Jonathan Ward, Youngstown State wide receiver Jermiah Braswell, Towson wide receiver Shane Leatherbury, Cincinnati wide receiver Rashad Medaris, Shepard wide receiver Devin Phelps, SMU tight end Ryan Becker, San Diego State tight end Parker Houston, Wake Forest offensive lineman Jake Benzinger, Holy Cross offensive lineman Jackson Dennis, Findlay offensive lineman Drew Dickinson, Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, Kentucky defensive lineman T.J. Carter, Florida defensive lineman Adam Shuler, Kansas State linebacker Reggie Walker, Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker, Albany cornerback Jarren Williams, Liberty cornerback Bejour Wilson and Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd.