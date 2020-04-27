Chase Young’s post-draft thought: “It’s time to go to work”

Getty Images

Chase Young, as expected, entered the NFL as the second overall pick. The Washington pass rusher spoke to reporters on Monday, and he had a simple message regarding his post-draft mindset.

“It’s time to go to work,” Young said.

It is, but it also isn’t. Because there’s no work to be done. There will be no rookie minicamp, and by all appearances no offseason program. Young quite possibly will have no work to do with his new team (other than sit through Zoom meetings at home) until training camp opens, whenever that may be.

Still, Young surely will find a way to keep preparing for his NFL debut.

“You get drafted at the second pick, you’re going to be sent high expectations,” Young said. “People try to label you with the gold jacket, I just try to mute everything out, man. I try to mute out the negativity, I try to mute out the positivity, and just focus on football and focus on the smaller things like nutrition, taking care of my body. Just focus on everything that got me here now. On the next level obviously, trying to just bring everything I do, do it even greater, and hopefully my NFL career will be pretty good, just trying to do what I do.”

Young likely will do it very well, high expectations notwithstanding. He’s regarded as a can’t-miss prospect, and hopefully we’ll miss seeing him and the rest of the 2020 draft picks for very long.