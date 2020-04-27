Chris Ballard on Jacob Eason: Let’s slow our roll on tagging him the next messiah

Getty Images

When a team drafts a quarterback in the first round, it usually isn’t a question about whether they believe he will be the leader of the offense at some point in the near future.

Things aren’t so cut and dry when you take a quarterback in the fourth round, even when you don’t have an experienced quarterback under contract beyond the current season. That’s the situation in Indianapolis where the Colts took Jacob Eason to join a quarterback room that already had Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett and Chad Kelly in place.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said he thought Eason’s “arm talent was probably the best in the draft,” but that other facets of his game need a lot of work and General Manager Chris Ballard said that no one should be making Eason the centerpiece of big plans for the future.

“He was a fourth-round pick,” Ballard said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We didn’t move up to the first pick of the draft. Jacob’s got talent. He’s got to work and he’s got to earn it. . . . Let’s slow our roll a little bit in terms of tagging this guy as the next messiah walking into town.”

If all goes well for the Colts this year, Eason will be learning from watching Rivers without seeing the field and putting himself in position to try for more during his second season.