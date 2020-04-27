Cowboys awarded OL Isaac Alarcón García as part of Pathways program

Getty Images

As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program in 2020, the Cowboys signed Mexican offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón García.

The program provides international athletes an opportunity to make an NFL roster. Pathways began in 2016 as an effort to attract talent outside the U.S.

Alarcón García played his first major league season in 2015 with Borregos ITESM Monterrey after playing for the Eagles of UANL High School No. 9.

In 2016, Alarcón García was part of the Mexican team that won the bronze medal at the Under 19 World Championship held in Harbin, China.