Eagles to exercise Derek Barnett’s 2021 option

Getty Images

We’re a week away from the deadline for teams to exercise their options on 2017 first-round picks for the 2021 season and it looks like the Eagles will be moving forward with defensive end Derek Barnett.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com had the initial report that the Eagles will exercise their option on the 14th overall pick of the 2017 draft. The option will only be guaranteed in the case of injury.

Barnett has dealt with some injuries in the past, including a shoulder injury that cost him 10 games during the 2018 season, but he was able to start 14 regular season games and one playoff contest last year. He had 30 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in the regular season.

Barnett will join Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Genard Avery, Shareef Miller and seventh-round pick Casey Toohill at defensive end in Philly this year.