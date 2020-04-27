Falcons add 20 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Falcons spent on a couple of premium free agents, but a lack of cap room forced them to spend more carefully in the market.

That left them with plenty of spots to fill after the draft, and they added a load of guys Monday.

The team announced the addition of 20 undrafted rookies.

That group includes the following players: Cornerback Delrick Abrams, defensive tackle Hinwa Allieu, left tackle Hunter Atkinson, center Austin Capps, fullback Mikey Daniel, right tackle Scottie Dill, defensive end Austin Edwards, cornerback Rojesterman Farris, wide receiver Juwan Green, cornerback Tyler Hall, tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk, defensive tackle Sailosi Latu, wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, tight end Jared Pinkney, tight end Caleb Repp, wide receiver Chris Rowland, linebacker Ray Wilborn, linebacker Jordan Williams, defensive end Bryson Young, and guard Justin Gooseberry.