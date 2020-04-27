Fifth-year option tracker

Getty Images

NFL teams have until May 4 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET to exercise fifth-year options on 2017 first-round draft choices.

The window to sign those players to contract extensions opened Dec. 30, with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey becoming the first to get a new deal.

Some of the fifth-year option decisions are easy, and some are not so easy:

1. Myles Garrett, DE, Browns (The Browns announced April 27 they picked up Garrett’s option.)

2. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears

3. Solomon Thomas, DE, 49ers

4. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

5. Corey Davis, WR, Titans

6. Jamal Adams, S, Jets (It was reported April 27 that the Jets will exercise Adams’ fifth-year option.)

7. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers (The Panthers signed McCaffrey to a four-year extension on April 16.)

9. John Ross, WR, Bengals

10. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

11. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints (The Saints reportedly exercised the option on Lattimore’s contract on March 19.)

12. Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

13. Haason Reddick, LB, Cardinals

14. Derek Barnett, DE, Eagles (It was reported April 27 that the Eagles will exercise Barnett’s fifth-year option.)

15. Malik Hooker, S, Colts

16. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens

17. Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington (Washington announced April 27 it is exercising Allen’s fifth-year option.)

18. Adoree' Jackson, CB, Titans

19. O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers

20. Garett Bolles, OT, Broncos

21. Jarrad Davis, LB, Lions

22. Charles Harris, LB, Dolphins

23. Evan Engram, TE, Giants

24. Gareon Conley, CB, Raiders/Texans

25. Jabrill Peppers, S, Browns/Giants

26. Takk McKinley, DE, Falcons

27. Tre'Davious White, CB, Bills (The Bills announced April 23 they exercised White’s option.)

28. Taco Charlton, DE, Cowboys/Dolphins

29. David Njoku, TE, Browns (The Browns announced April 27 they picked up Njoku’s option.)

30. T.J. Watt, LB, Steelers

31. Reuben Foster, LB, 49ers/Washington

32. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Saints (The Saints reportedly exercised Ramczyk’s fifth-year option on March 19.)