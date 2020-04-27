Jaguars agree with 18 undrafted rookies, release five players

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced agreements with 18 undrafted free agents on Monday and they also announced that five players have been released as part of their post-draft roster shuffling.

Jacksonville selected 12 players over seven rounds of the draft, but they didn’t bring in any running backs. They signed a few of them on Monday, including former Clemson and South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster.

Feaster played three years at Clemson before transferring across the state to wrap up his time in college. He ran 124 times for 672 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. They also signed Illinois State running back James Robinson and Army fullback Connor Slomka.

Florida wide receiver Josh Hammond, Wake Forest cornerback Amari Henderson, Baylor long snapper Ross Matiscik, Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Steven Nielson, Ohio offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, Georgia safety J.R. Reed, Notre Dame College wide receiver Marvelle Ross, Missouri offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Arizona State cornerback Kobe Williams and Georgia State kicker Brandon Writght round out the group of undrafted rookies.

The Jaguars released kicker Jon Brown, linebacker Austin Calitro, offensive lineman Donnell Greene, wide receiver Charone Peake and wide receiver/cornerback Jayson Stanley.