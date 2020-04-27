James Develin announces his retirement

Getty Images

The Patriots won’t have fullback James Develin back this year.

In a post to his Instagram account on Monday, Develin announced that he is retiring from the NFL. Develin went on injured reserve last year after hurting his neck and he said the fallout from that injury has led to his decision to walk away from the game.

“Due to unforeseen complications with the injury that ended my season last year, I have decided it is both in my and my family’s best interest to retire from the game of football,” Develin wrote.

Develin played defensive line at Brown and played in the Arena League and UFL before signing with the Bengals in 2011. He spent a year on the practice squad and then joined the Patriots in 2012.

Develin played one game that year and then appeared in every game over the next five seasons. He ran for five regular season touchdowns, added another in the playoffs after the 2014 season and ends his career with three Super Bowl rings.