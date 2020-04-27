Jets set to exercise 2021 option on Jamal Adams’ contract

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas has said multiple times that the team wants to sign safety Jamal Adams to a long-term contract, but there’s been no agreement with the 2017 first-round pick at this point.

It’s unclear if there will be one before the 2020 season gets underway, but the Jets are moving to make sure that he would not be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 under any circumstances. As initially reported by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are set to exercise their fifth-year option on Adams’ contract before the May 4 deadline to do so.

Adams is not taking part in the team’s offseason program, which got underway on Monday, as he pushes for a new deal.

“With Jamal, this is voluntary,” head coach Adam Gase said on Monday. “That’s just what it is. It’s one of those things that guys have a choice if they want to do this, they can. If they don’t, it’s just what it is. That’s the CBA rules and there’s nothing that we can really do about that.”

Adams would make over $9.8 million under the option, which is equal to this year’s transition tag for safeties because Adams was drafted in the Top 10.