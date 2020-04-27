Joe Burrow is the early favorite for offensive rookie of the year

Getty images

The rookie have been picked. So now it’s time to pick the rookie you think will win the two major prizes based on their first-year performances.

First, the offensive rookie of the year. According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the favorite to win the offensive rookie of the year award, at +215. (Bet $100, win $215).

Next on the list is Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, at +550, following by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (+700), Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (+1,000), Lions running back D’Andre Swift (+1,200), Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy (+1,400), Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (+1,600), Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (+1,600), Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (+1,800), Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III (+1,800), Rams running back Cam Akers (+2,000), and Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor (+2,000).

The full list is here.

Usually, a running back has the best chance of winning the award, since he’s the most likely to play significantly right away, and to get significant touches. Edwards-Helaire would seem to be the smartest play for now, based on the fact that he will be joining an offense that is loaded — and that he’ll have a good chance to win the starting job.

Lamb is an intriguing proposition at +1,800, given that he has a great offense around him and that receiver Amari Cooper likely will be double-teamed on a regular basis. Even more intriguing are a pair of Steelers rookies, both of whom are +10,000 underdogs: receiver Chase Claypool and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. There’s a chance one of the two could make a significant impact in 2020, given the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the absence of a clear-cut, go-to running back or receiver.