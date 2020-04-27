Joe Judge told Giants picks: Make no predictions, don’t talk about Super Bowls

Getty Images

Giants coach Joe Judge wants his rookies to under-promise and over-deliver.

Judge made clear to the Giants’ top picks offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and safety Xavier McKinney, that he agrees with his old boss, Bill Belichick, and McKinney’s old coach, Nick Saban, about not providing any bulletin board material in the locker room.

“When you talk to the media, you’ve already been through this with Coach Saban,” Judge told McKinney, via Sal Paolantonio of ESPN. “No predictions, no comparisons, be grateful for the opportunity, all right? I don’t wanna hear anything about Super Bowls or any of that crap, you got that?

Judge has been trying to establish himself as a no-nonsense head coach in his first few months on the job, and the last thing he wants to hear is nonsense coming from his rookies, who are being told to keep it quiet until they’ve proven something on the field in the NFL.