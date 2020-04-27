Joe Judge told Giants picks: Make no predictions, don’t talk about Super Bowls

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2020, 9:27 AM EDT
Giants coach Joe Judge wants his rookies to under-promise and over-deliver.

Judge made clear to the Giants’ top picks offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and safety Xavier McKinney, that he agrees with his old boss, Bill Belichick, and McKinney’s old coach, Nick Saban, about not providing any bulletin board material in the locker room.

“When you talk to the media, you’ve already been through this with Coach Saban,” Judge told McKinney, via Sal Paolantonio of ESPN. “No predictions, no comparisons, be grateful for the opportunity, all right? I don’t wanna hear anything about Super Bowls or any of that crap, you got that?

Judge has been trying to establish himself as a no-nonsense head coach in his first few months on the job, and the last thing he wants to hear is nonsense coming from his rookies, who are being told to keep it quiet until they’ve proven something on the field in the NFL.

  1. Is EVERYONE who comes from New England a miserable, old, curmudgeon?

    I wouldve laughed at Judge Joe and said, unless you already have me under contract, and that directive in writing, I think I will exercise my constitutional rights and say whatever the heck I feel like saying.

    I can’t stand draft picks who make fools of themselves, but even worse are these New England alum coaches who suck all the fun out of the room.

  2. Nice.

    Very refreshing as opposed to these GMs and coaches gushing after the pick like they just won the Powerball.

    Some teams will never get it.

  4. That’s something not just for rookies. I know some veteran players who would be better off heeding his advice. I’m sick of all the yapping some of these players do. Just shut up and do your job.

  5. This guy will make a difference, one of the few promoted coaches out of New England that has IT. Your welcome Gints

  7. Great start for Judge. Unlike other coaches and GM’s who are self proclaimed mavens of football, Judge is a realistic coach. It’s a breath of fresh air instead of comments…

    ” We are on the road to a Championship”
    ” He was the player we wanted, the one we had top on our list”
    ” That prospect is a game changer”
    ” We have to adapt to a winning culture”
    ” There is a lot of excitement in this franchise”

