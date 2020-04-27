John Elway: We had to get some talent to compete offensively

Getty Images

There was a report heading into the draft that the Broncos were looking to trade up in order to secure wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round, but it turned out that they were able to land Jeudy by staying at No. 15.

It also turned out that their plans to address offensive needs didn’t stop with Jeudy. They doubled down at receiver by taking the speedy KJ Hamler in the second round and then added another fast player in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth round.

Interior offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry came in the third round and it was clear that building around quarterback Drew Lock was the key for General Manager John Elway this year.

“I felt that offensively, for us to be able to compete and give Drew a chance to be successful and us to be successful on the offensive side . . . we had to get some speed and we had to get some talent on that offensive side and some explosiveness on the offensive side,” Elway said, via the team’s website. “That’s why we decided to go that way. We played good defense last year and we’ll continue to play good defense this coming year, but we had to pick things up on the offensive side [with] that explosiveness and speed factor.”

The Broncos start their offseason program on Monday and they’ll have to figure out a way to get all these rookies up to speed remotely until there’s a point where it’s possible to get on the field. If they can manage that, the offense should be a lot better in Denver this time around.