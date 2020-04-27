Justin Rohrwasser: Controversial tattoo will be covered

Getty Images

Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser became a fifth-round pick of the Patriots on Saturday. His introductory teleconference included a subject that usually doesn’t come up during these types of sessions.

Rohrwasser has a tattoo on this left forearm that matches the logo of the Three Percenters, an American far-right militia movement and paramilitary group. Via Ryan Hannable of WEEI, Rohrwasser had said in the past that his tattoos are “random.” He had a different explanation after being selected by the Patriots.

“I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military,” Rohrwasser said, via a transcript provided by the team. “I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time. Obviously, it’s evolved into something that I do not want to represent. When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body, and it’s not something I ever want to represent. It will be covered.”

It wasn’t covered previously, even though Rohrwasser apparently realized the true significance of the tattoo before being drafted. It also didn’t keep him from being drafted in round five, which is about as high as any kicker ever should be drafted, especially after the Roberto Aguayo round-two debacle from 2016.

But even though Rohrwasser was asked about the tattoo after being selected, the man who drafted Rohrwasser faced no such questions during his press conference regarding Saturday’s picks. Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn’t asked about the tattoo, and the Patriots have otherwise said nothing about it.