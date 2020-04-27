Laremy Tunsil says “anything is possible” after negotiating his megadeal

Getty Images

The Texans did not get an agreement for a long-term deal with Laremy Tunsil before trading for him last Aug. 31. It worked out well for the left tackle.

Tunsil signed a three-year, $66 million extension that includes $50 million guaranteed. His $22 million yearly average reset the offensive tackle market by a mile. Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo previously topped the list with a $16.5 million average.

“That was one of my biggest things: I just wanted to reset the market and become the highest-paid offensive lineman, just to show all the young players under me that anything is possible,” Tunsil said on a conference call Monday. “You’ve just got to put your [mind] to it.”

He did the deal on his own, with advisers but no agent. Tunsil said talks with Bill O’Brien started in February.

“I feel like it was time to write my own destiny if that makes sense, to put things in my own hands to get it done,” Tunsil said of serving as his own agent. “You just have to bet on yourself. That’s what I did, and I got the deal done. I’m extremely proud of myself and the team. I’m still speechless.”

Tunsil will be 29 1/2 years old when he becomes a free agent in 2024, giving him an opportunity for another big-money deal.

He said he sought advice from other players who have done their own deals.

“I think I for sure started a trend by not having an agent and doing the deal on my own,” Tunsil said. “The players that I talked to, for instance like Bobby Wagner, he actually told me it was pretty easy doing the deal by yourself. The toughest part about doing the deal on your own is the terminology and just learning the terminology and be able to like voice it to the [team].”

While it worked for Tunsil not having an agent, it’s not for everyone. Most players still need someone to help negotiate the best deal possible.