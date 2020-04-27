Lions release four players

Getty Images

The Lions released four players Monday, making room for all the incomings.

The team announced the release of running back Tra Carson, long snapper James Fisher, guard Casey Tucker, and punter Matt Wile.

Carson’s been in the league in some fashion since 2016. He started a game for the Lions last year, and had 12 carries for 34 yards.

The Lions added running back D’Andre Swift in the second round, adding a solid offensive piece to a group that was operating at a high level last year when quarterback Matthew Stafford was healthy.