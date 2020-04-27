Lions release four players

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2020, 9:27 AM EDT
The Lions released four players Monday, making room for all the incomings.

The team announced the release of running back Tra Carson, long snapper James Fisher, guard Casey Tucker, and punter Matt Wile.

Carson’s been in the league in some fashion since 2016. He started a game for the Lions last year, and had 12 carries for 34 yards.

The Lions added running back D’Andre Swift in the second round, adding a solid offensive piece to a group that was operating at a high level last year when quarterback Matthew Stafford was healthy.

  1. Hopefully they release Stafford, Khalil mack is going to make his back injury worse after he dog walks our O Line.

    While their at it can they release Patricia and Quinn so we can get to the rebuild. We have wasted enough time over the past 63 years.

    One Nation, Raider “QB Less” Nation. One Pride, One playoff win in six decades Lions Pride!

  2. joetoronto says:
    April 27, 2020 at 9:40 am
    Sure is a lot of hate for somebody who refers to the Lions as we and ours , lol .

