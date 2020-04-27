“Nothing imminent” between Titans, Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

The deadline for free agent signings to factor into compensatory draft pick formula passed Monday. But that doesn’t mean Jadeveon Clowney will sign a new deal any time soon.

After all, what’s the rush with no on-field offseason work going on right now?

The Midday 180 asked Titans General Manager Jon Robinson about Clowney on Monday.

“Like I’ve said numerous times now there are several guys who are still free agents who are out there, that we’ve had discussions with,” Robinson said on the radio, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “I would again echo what I’ve said: There is nothing imminent. We’ve had those talks. I don’t think — that’s not coming in at any point this afternoon.

“But we’ll continue to take stock of where the roster is at and work through things and if something manifests itself, and we can figure it out with somebody that is a free agent now, and we think it helps our football team then we’ll certainly entertain it.”

Robinson confirmed earlier this month the team had “dialogue” with Clowney’s representation and added last week that the Titans’ draft could “potentially impact” a pursuit of the defensive end.

Tennessee, though, selected only one defensive lineman — Kansas State’s Larrell Murchison in the fifth round.