Packers cut quarterback Manny Wilkins

Getty Images

The Packers have cut quarterback Manny Wilkins, the team announced Monday.

That leaves Tim Boyle and first-round pick Jordan Love as the quarterbacks behind Aaron Rodgers on Green Bay’s depth chart.

The Packers also have agreed to terms with undrafted free agent Jalen Morton, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Prairie View A&M product completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,841 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2019, while rushing for 450 yards and six touchdowns.

Wilkins originally signed with the Packers as a rookie free agent out of Arizona State last May. He spent the entire 2019 season on Green Bay’s practice squad.