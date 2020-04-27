Patriots are betting favorites to sign Cam Newton

Posted by Charean Williams on April 27, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
The Patriots didn’t select a quarterback in the three-day draft, but signed undrafted free agent Brian Lewerke of Michigan State afterward.

That leaves the Patriots with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Lewerke as the quarterbacks on their roster.

It’s no wonder, after the Chargers drafted Justin Herbert, that the Patriots are the favorites to sign Cam Newton.

FanDuel Sportsbook released its updated odds for Newton.

The Patriots, at -190, lead the way. They are ahead of the Jaguars (+300), Steelers (+750), Broncos (+1000), Bears (+1100), Raiders (+1500) and Washington (+1500).

The Panthers released Newton on March 24.

Newton, the first overall pick in 2011, turns 31 next month.

  3. The Patriots don’t have a lot of cap space so how exactly are they going to sign him unless he’s willing to take something in the neighborhood of a one-year $1M contract? I doubt that’s something Cam is interested in. It’s not like he has a lot of options though.

  5. Cam is the literal opposite of the Patriot Way.

    He checked out years ago building his brand off the field. The people around him probably don’t have the balls to tell him he just doesn’t have it anymore

    NE better off grooming Stidham.

  6. The Pat’s don’t want a broken QB.
    He sucks at throwing and his biggest strength which is running is no more from many injuries.
    Thanks but no thanks

  8. Don’t see Cam fitting into Bill’s wheelhouse, not to mention he doesn’t quite have the accuracy for McDaniel’s offense. See Bill moving for Dalton.

    Bill didn’t take a QB because the game film of Eason, can’t read D’s very well, and Fromm, doesn’t have accuracy, arm strength and ability to read offense, wasn’t very good and not worth anything more than maybe a 6th rounder at best.

  10. mzew233 says:
    April 27, 2020 at 4:42 pm
    I dont see Bill getting along with Cam. Thats not going to work.
    ……………………………………………………………………………
    yeah, they said the same thing about corey dillon and randy moss too

  12. The only way the Patriots sign Scam Newton is if they’re in Tank for Trevor mode and want to expedite getting the 1st overall pick for next year’s draft. I honestly don’t see Scam Newton on a team next year. Period. No team wants the drama or liability of a broken QB who’s more than a handful for the team.

